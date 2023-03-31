Michelle Rodridguez had an invitation from director James Cameron to return to the “Avatar” franchise — but shot it down.

In a new interview with Variety to promote her latest, “Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, Rodriguez recalled a conversation she about her “Avatar” character, Trudy Chacón, who heroically sacrifices her life for the greater good.

“Dude, when I saw Jim [Cameron] recently, he was like, ‘I was thinking, “What if Michelle came back? A lot of the other characters came back [in ‘The Way of Water’].”‘ I was like, ‘You can’t do that — I died as a martyr,’” she said.

The reason, she explained, was that several of her previous film characters had been resurrected from the dead, and doing it again would venture into the ridiculous.

According to Rodriguez, she told Cameron, “I came back in ‘Resident Evil,’ I wasn’t supposed to. I came back in ‘Machete,’ I wasn’t supposed to. I came back with ‘Letty,’ I wasn’t supposed to. We can’t do a fourth [time], that would be overkill!”

As for why her characters keep dying and then returning from the grave, Rodriguez admitted it was a mystery to her.

“I don’t understand, it’s so weird,” Rodriguez said. “I guess they don’t know what to do with the girl who doesn’t have a boyfriend. ‘She doesn’t have a boyfriend. Should we keep her alive, or kill her?’”