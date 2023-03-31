Taron Egerton’s facial hair will remain a mystery.

This week, the “Tetris” star was on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, and the host just had to ask him, was his impressive moustache in the film real or fake?

“I can’t believe you’re asking me that. I can’t believe you’re asking me that,” Egerton responded, sounding offended.

“It’s like asking a lady her age,” he jokingly explained. “I don’t know why you’re all laughing. You must never ask a gentleman if his moustache is real or fake.”

Laughing, Meyers said he’d drop the issue, with Egerton agreeing, “Let’s leave that one there and move on with the interview.”

On to the movie itself, the host asked if Egerton knew much about the game Tetris before starring in the film about its creation.

“No. No, I didn’t. I was actually born–” the actor said, cutting himself off to say, The movie ends–”

“The movie ends when your moustache falls off,” Meyers interjected.

After a good laugh, Egerton explained his relationship to the game, saying, “I was born on the 10th of November, 1989. So I am an ’80s baby just by the skin of my teeth. I did play a little bit when I was a kid. I got a copy when I got my first GameBoy when I was about 10.”

Asked what game he liked to play as a kid, Egerton revealed, “Pokémon. I was obsessed with Pokémon.”