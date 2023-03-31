Zendaya and Tom Holland are enjoying a getaway in India.

Photographer Varinder Chawla captured the two actors arriving at the airport in Mumbai in clips shared to Instagram.

“Spider man actor Tom Holland today arrives in Mumbai as he walks his way out our team captured him!! He looks absolutely good!!🥰🤩 We are very excited to have in India!!!,” he captioned the post.

He also shared Zendaya’s clip in a separate post with the caption, “Beautiful American Actress Zendaya is all set to spread her charms in India!! ✨ Today she along with her co actor reaches Mumbai Airport!! Let’s see what comes next!!!😁”.

Holland kept it casual in jeans and a baseball cap while Zendaya kept stylish in a long black trench coat.

It’s unclear whether the two are in the country for leisure or work.

The appearance comes after Zendaya was spotted with a new gold ring with her boyfriend’s initials engraved in the piece.