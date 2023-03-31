Canada will still be home to the zombie apocalypse.

After making Calgary home for its first season, “The Last of Us” will be moving production for season 2 to Vancouver, Deadline reported.

With its new West Coast locale for shooting, the move gives fans clues as to where Joel and Ellie’s journey may take them next season.

The show’s first season generally cover the events in the original 2013 video game. Season 2 is expected to cover at least part of the 2020 sequel game “The Last of Us Part II”.

Much of the sequel is set in America’s Pacific Northwest, which would align with shooting in the region surrounding Vancouver.

“The Last of Us” was renewed by HBO for a second season after only two episodes aired, with one of the biggest series premiere’s in the network’s history.

Co-creator Craig Mazin has teased a bit of what’s to come in season 2, responding to fan complaints about dwindling numbers of infected people on-screen as the first season went on.

“There is more ‘The Last of Us’ to come,” he said. “I think the balance is not always just about within an episode or even episode to episode, but season to season. It’s quite possible that there will be a lot more infected later.”