Brooke Shields is sharing her pride in daughters Rowan Henchy, 19, and Grier Henchy, 16, for their appearance at the end of the new documentary about her life, “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields.

The girls — whom Shields shares with her husband, producer Chris Henchy — appear in the documentary, sharing their own thoughts about how their mother was sexualized as a child in the early years of her career, with Rowan describing Shields’ controversial role as a child sex worker in the 1978 drama “Pretty Baby” when she was just 12 years old as being akin “child pornography.”

READ MORE: Brooke Shields Brings A Splash Of Colour To The Premiere Of Her Documentary ‘Pretty Baby’

“That last scene in the movie where they are confident and free. They’re confident, they’re being listened to, I’m proud of them speaking their mind,” Shields said of her daughters in an interview with People on the red carpet of the documentary’s New York premiere. “They are young women who are already beginning to find their own agencies. It took me until practically today.”

According to Shields, her daughters had been checking in with her on the day of the premiere, with Grier joining her mom on the red carpet (Rowan is attending college in North Carolina).

Grier Hammond Henchy and Brooke Shields at the New York premiere of “Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields” held at Alice Tully Hall on March 29, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Nina Westervelt/Variety via Getty Images)

“[Rowan] called me from college and was like, you know, ‘Mom, let me see what you’re wearing,’ and ‘I’m so proud of you,'” Shields said.

“My [other] daughter was just like, ‘Do you want me to hold your hand? Do you want me to hold your phone? Do you want me to hold your purse?’ And I was like, ‘No thank you, just hold my hand!'”