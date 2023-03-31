Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is not only “a boss” onscreen while portraying Sofia in “Loot” but offscreen as well.

In a new interview with Variety, the actress explains why the Apple TV+ comedy series doesn’t reveal whether her character is trans or cis.

Rodriguez, who is a proud member of the trans community, notes that the decision to exclude the detail from the series, which she stars in alongside Maya Rudolph, was something she “did” discuss with the series creators.

“I didn’t want her to be trans or cis. I just wanted her to be a woman climbing up the ladder. I wanted to show every little girl around the world that you are capable of being a boss,” she shared. “You don’t need to know that I’m trans. You don’t need to know if I’m cis. You just need to see a woman up there working hard. She’s fighting for what she wants. She knows her worth.”

As for what attracted her to “Loot” in the first place, the 32-year-old actress and singer said she was interested in comedy and wanted “to show versatility and show people that I’m capable of a multitude of things and not just one.”

Ahead of the upcoming second season, Rodriguez teased that “Sofia gets to really explore her love life.”

“She’s loosening her laces a little bit. She’s a little starchy; very stiff and well put together, but very serious,” she continued, sharing what fans can expect from her character in the new episodes. “With the love that’s coming her way, we get to see her flail like a fish, which I’m so happy about. It’s hilarious to me.”

Looking into the future, the “Pose” alum said she “would like to tackle a role like Lara Croft now, while I’m able to do the stunts,” referring to the fictional character and the main protagonist of the video game franchise Tomb Raider, which Angelina Jolie previously brought to life in the 2001 and ’03 film adaptations “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”.

“If there is a gun involved — whip the gun out and shoot the bad guy and do an aerial. I would love to do that because I have the bada**ness and sex appeal to make people love it,” she confidently expressed.

“If not, I would also love to be Lara Croft’s right-hand girl who gets just as much airtime and is right next to her killing it. Or if Angelina decided to come back as Lara and she’s like ‘Listen, this is my daughter.'”