The wait will soon be over for Martin Scorsese’s latest film, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

The highly anticipated movie — the acclaimed director’s followup to “The Irishman” — was earlier announced to make its Apple TV+ premiere in late fall following a theatrical run.

However, Variety is reporting that the Cannes Film Festival is now confirming the movie will make its debut at this year’s festival (it’s not known yet, however, whether the film will be screened in or out of competition).

The star-studded cast — which includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal — are all expected on the Cannes red carpet when the film premieres Satuday, May 20 at the prestigious Grand Théâtre Lumière.