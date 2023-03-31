As John Legend and his family continue to adjust to their latest addition, baby Esti, he revealed that her presence has created a bit of a sibling rivalry between his eldest children Miles, 4, and Luna, 6.

Although “they’re pretty good” with their two and a half-month-old little sister, Legend told “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday, that sometimes “they’re competitive.”

“Sometimes they compete over who’s gonna be the best big sibling, like who gets to hold her more,” he explained.

Otherwise, “They’re doing so well,” the singer complimented his and Chrissy Teigen’s older children.

Drew Barrymore and John Legend — Photo: The Drew Barrymore Show/Ash Bean