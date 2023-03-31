As John Legend and his family continue to adjust to their latest addition, baby Esti, he revealed that her presence has created a bit of a sibling rivalry between his eldest children Miles, 4, and Luna, 6.
Although “they’re pretty good” with their two and a half-month-old little sister, Legend told “The Drew Barrymore Show” on Friday, that sometimes “they’re competitive.”
“Sometimes they compete over who’s gonna be the best big sibling, like who gets to hold her more,” he explained.
Otherwise, “They’re doing so well,” the singer complimented his and Chrissy Teigen’s older children.
Despite being “a bit jealous that mom was bringing a new baby into the world,” Legend noted that “they just snapped into place” once Esti arrived in January.
“They were trying to be really good big siblings,” he shared, adding that they were also “excited,” which “brought more energy and joy to our house.”
When asked how he and Teigen are with shared duties, Legend noted that they “both change diapers” before praising his wife.
“I feel like it’s the least we can do,” he said of daddy duties. “Women have to go through so much to bring life into the world and breastfeed, the least we can do is change a diaper honestly.”
