Viola Davis’ meeting with Julius Tennon wasn’t the stuff of great romances.

The Oscar winner recalled their first meeting in 1999 on the set of the television series “City of Angels” when they lined up for breakfast.

“I was dogging a bagel with tuna fish on it, a cinnamon raisin bagel with tunafish, and believe it or not it’s really, really good, but go ahead, Julius,” Davis recalled with a laugh on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

Instead of asking for her number, however, Tennon gave her his contact information instead.

“Well, I gave you my card only because my mom told me, my mom said: ‘If you want to meet a girl, don’t ask for her phone number, give her your card. IF she’s interested, she’ll call you,’ ” he shared. “[Davis] promptly called me a month later.”

While the audience laughed, Davis explained it wasn’t due to a lack of interest, but rather her circumstances at the time.

“No one wants to meet a 34-year-old woman on a bus with bad credit,” she explained. “So I was trying to get my stuff together, and then I was like, ‘You know what, it’s going to take too long to get the credit right.’ ”

The couple then joked that they moved in together early to save on rent.

“I’m not lying to you,” she told host Kimmel. “Splitting that rent coming from New York, I was like — and he was cute, you know? He had a tight a–.”

They eventually married in 2003 and share their adopted daughter Genesis Tennon together.