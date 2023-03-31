Kelly Clarkson is throwing some shade at her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in the best way she knows how to- by singing!

On Thursday, the musician performed a Kellyoke cover on “The Kelly Clarkson Show”, changing the lyrics to Gayle’s hit song “abcdefu” to better reflect her personal life.

Her version of the track includes a reference to Blackstock’s father and the battle over the former couple’s finances.

“Forget you and your dad and the fact that you got half/ And my broken heart, turn that s**t into art,” Clarkson, 40, sang the opening lines, referring to how she channeled her divorce into her new album Chemistry, which she announced last week.

The “Since U Been Gone” singer altered the original lyrics: “F**k you and your mom and your sister and your job/ And your broke-a*s car and that s**t you call art.”

Check out Clarkson’s cover of “abcdefu” in the video above.