Prior to Friday’s official theatrical release of “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”, the new fantasy flick had already garnered $5.6 million in previews at the domestic box office.

In it’s opening weekend, Paramount and eOne are hoping “Dungeons & Dragons” will pick up $30 to $40 million to help profit toward its $150 million price tag, excluding marketing costs.

READ MORE: 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’ Star Regé-Jean Page Shares His Favourite Nerdy Interest

In order to do so, the film, adapted from the popular tabletop role-playing game, will need to play on word-of-mouth from hardcore fans and positive reviews.

This weekend, “Dungeons & Dragons” is up against last weekend’s box office champion, “John Wick: Chapter 4″, now in its second weekend. The Keanu Reeves-led film is nearing $36 million.

READ MORE: Hugh Grant Recalls Losing His Temper With ‘Extremely Nice Local Woman’ On ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Set

Based on the popular game of the ’70s and ’80s, “Dungeons & Dragons” follows “a group of fantastical adventurers that includes Chris Pine as the singing bard Edgin Darvis, Michelle Rodriguez as the ferocious barbarian Holga Kilgore, Justice Smith as the wild magic sorcerer Simon Aumar and Sophia Lillis as the tiefling druid Doric,” as per Variety. “The party of thieves turned heroes must band together to defeat an evil Red Wizard and save Edgin’s daughter (Chloe Coleman).”

This month, the box office has been successful with releases like “Scream 6”, “Creed III” and “John Wick 4”, breaking their franchises’ opening records. March is expected to end strong with “Dungeons & Dragons”.