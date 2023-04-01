After announcing that she and husband Jim Toth were divorcing, Reese Witherspoon has officially pulled the trigger.

TMZ is reporting that Witherspoon has filed divorce papers in Nashville, Tennessee, to end the couple’s 12-year mariage.

In those documents, obtained by TMZ, Witherspoon notes that Toth signed a prenuptial agreement in March 2011, and contends that prenup remains valid, and sets forth “adequate and sufficient provisions” with respect to division of assets.

READ MORE: Why Reese Witherspoon & Jim Toth Grew Apart, Insiders Breakdown Their Differences

Witherspoon’s divorce filing also notes that she’ll be submitting that prenup, along with a permanent parenting plan that will have to be approved by a judge.

Meanwhile, TMZ notes that both Witherspoon and Toth will undergo a mandatory parenting class, and have 60 days to submit a certificate of completion to the court.

On March 24, Witherspoon took to Instagram to share a joint statement from herself and Toth announcing they were calling it quits on their marriage.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the pair said in the statement.

READ MORE: Reese Witherspoon And Jim Toth’s Divorce Reportedly ‘Brewing For Some Time’

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they added. “These matters are never easy and are extremely personal. We truly appreciate everyone’s respect for our family’s privacy at this time.”