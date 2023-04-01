As anticipation builds for new Marvel’s “Secret Invasion”, more information is emerging about the upcoming Disney+ series.

Starring Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders (reprising their MCU roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively), “Secret Invasion” finds Fury heading a covert mission after discovering that shape-shifting Skrulls (the alien race introduced in “Captain Marvel”) have secretly infiltrated all levels of human society in plans of taking over the planet from within.

Also starring in the series are “Game of Thrones” alum and former “The Crown” star Olivia Colman, and a new feature on the show in Vanity Fair reveals they’ll be playing characters on opposite sides of the conflict.

Clarke plays G’iah, daughter of Skrull commander Talos, played by Ben Mendelsohn. As Jackson pointed out, this isn’t the character’s first appearance in the MCU. “Remember when Ben was there with his wife and daughter?” Jackson said. “She’s the little Skrull girl grown up. She’s his daughter.”

According to Clarke, her character is no fan of Fury, or humans in general. “These people promised a lot of stuff a long time ago, and not a lot has happened. So understandably, a certain amount of resentment has been built,” Clarke told VF. “There’s a lot of emotions that live within her, and there’s a lot of confrontational aspects to her character that have come from circumstance. You understand why she has the feelings that she does.”

READ MORE: Marvel Debuts Trailers For ‘Secret Invasion’, ‘Werewolf By Night’ During D23

In addition, living in the shadow of her father has “hardened” G’iah. “There’s a kind of punk feeling that you get from this girl,” Clarke shared. “She’s a refugee kid who’s had Talos for a dad, you know what I mean? Maybe the fact that we didn’t know he had a kid up until this point tells you everything you need to know about their relationship.”

Colman, on the other hand, plays a ruthless MI6 agent, a character that Jackson described as “somebody that you’ve never seen her play before,” adding, “She’s cold-blooded and just relishes being that person.”

Meanwhile, Jackson also explained why Fury is no longer wearing his iconic eyepatch in “Secret Invasion”.

“He just doesn’t wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was,” Jackson explained. “It’s part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he’s not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn’t feel like that guy.”

READ MORE: Disney’s Marvel Trying To Track Down Who Leaked ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Script

“Marvel Studios’ ‘Secret Invasion’ stars Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos — characters who first met in Captain Marvel’,” reads the series’ official synopsis. “The crossover event series showcases a faction of shapeshifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. Executive Producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Jonathan Schwartz, Samuel L. Jackson, Ali Selim, Kyle Bradstreet, and Brian Tucker.”

Meanwhile, Marvel offered fans a quick primer on the 2008 comic book series upon which the series is based.

`

Other stars include Don Cheadle (reprising his “Iron Man” role of James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine), and Martin Freeman (returning as Everett K. Ross, most recently seen in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”.