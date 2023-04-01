One of Kaley Cuoco‘s most important roles has officially taken flight: motherhood!

The “Flight Attendant” star took to Instagram on Saturday and announced her daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, was born was born on Thursday. In her post, Cuoco posted several photos, which includes the new mom cradling the little one. Boyfriend tom Pelphrey is also seen holding the baby girl.

“💓 3-30-23 💓 Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle 💓,” she captioned her post. “Thank you to the doctors , nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief 💗 @tommypelphrey didn’t think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did 💗.”

It was in October that the “Big Bang Theory” alum revealed she was expecting. “Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon,” she wrote in her social media announcement. “… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!”