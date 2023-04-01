Click to share this via email

Céline Dion is feeling the love from fans on a very special occasion.

On Thursday, March 30, the beloved Canadian singer’s Instagram feed featured a message from her team, celebrating her 55th birthday.

“On this very special day, we’d like to wish you, dear Celine, a very happy 55th birthday! ❤ 🎂,” the message read, accompanying a video montage of highlights from her storied career.

“To all of you fans who would like to leave a message for Celine on this occasion, please do so by posting your video or picture on your Instagram, Twitter or TikTok account using the hashtag #LetsTalkAboutLove25 so we can add it to the message board: messagesfor.celinedion.com,” the post concluded.

Dion responded in a post she shared on Instagram Stories.

“I felt this giant wave of love, thanks to everyone for the birthday messages!” she wrote, also repeating the message in French.