John Wick’s story may be in for a fifth chapter.

Although director Chad Stahelski and main star Keanu Reeves concluded after finishing “John Wick: Chapter 4” that the famous film series would end, the unmistakably enormous success of the fourth instalment has reinstated the possibility of a fifth release.

According to Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake, a fifth film is undoubtedly an option again, especially considering that the fourth chapter debuted with a jaw-dropping $73.8 million at the US box office, devouring all the competition that weekend.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” broke records for the film series, raking in a mighty $67.6 million overseas, bringing its global total to a whopping $141.4 million.

However, the concept of a fifth movie is difficult, considering Reeves’ titular role as John Wick seemed to have met his end in the fourth movie. That isn’t stopping Lionsgate from further cashing in on the high tide, though.

Lionsgate chairman Joe Drake recently explained his thoughts to The Hollywood Reporter on the prospects of a fifth chapter.

“There’s a will and there’s an openness. And you could certainly interpret that ending in different ways,” said the chairman. “We’re all going to take a tiny rest here and then scratch at ideas about whether there’s a credible way to get into five. But there’s no guarantee.”

“Keanu and Chad, rightly so, are very protective about never screwing with the audience. So we certainly have our work cut out for us. … Keanu is so beloved and that character is so beloved; that’s not lost on him,” continued Drake.

A prequel is also not out of the picture, with Drake noting: “You could certainly go earlier [with the story].”