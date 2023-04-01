Teyana Taylor is stepping into the shoes of Dionne Warwick for a biopic.

The “Gonna Love Me” singer recently confirmed that she’s taking the role of the hit-making icon to Tamron Hall in an interview shared with Billboard.

“We’re already working on it,” Taylor said regarding the biopic. “We’re in the building process right now. I always wanted to make sure I could lock in with any person that I would be playing.”

Taylor detailed that she’s drawing inspiration from other famous Hollywood depictions, including Angela Bassett’s role as Tina Turner in 1993’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It” and Jamie Foxx’s portrayal of Ray Charles in 2004’s “Ray”.

“I miss when movies were like that, when you got to really get to know them and tap in,” she continued.

Taylor shared her final sentiments regarding the film, “I’ve always been a firm believer and stood on safety. She’s had a wonderful career, and I think right now is about making her feel as safe as possible to tell her story because a lot of these stories get misconstrued or dramatized to an extent. That’s not really where we want to go.”

Taylor’s full interview on “Tamron Hall” will air on April 3 on ABC.