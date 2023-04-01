Shemar Moore may have found success in primetime television with “Criminal Minds” and, currently, “S.W.A.T.”, but he’s never forgotten his soap roots.

In fact, Deadline is reporting that Moore will once again be making a return to daytime this year, reprising the role of Malcolm Winters in an upcoming episode of “The Young and the Restless”.

Moore has made occasional returns to the show, including appearances in 2014 and another in 2019 — the latter to honour former co-star Kristoff St. John in a special tribute episode.

Moore’s upcoming appearance, however, is in celebration of a big milestone as “Y&R” celebrates its 50th year on the air.

According to Deadline, Moore will appear in the episode airing Monday, May. 8, when his character returns to Genoa City in order to connect with daughter Lily (Christel Khalil) and nephews Devon (Bryton James) and Nate (Sean Dominic).

Moore joined “Y&R” in 1994, becoming a fan favourite until his departure in 2001, and returning for extended stints in 2004 and 2005.

“The Young and the Restless” airs weekdays at 4:30 p.m. ET/ 4 p.m. PT on Global.