Brad Pitt isn’t easily frightened.

The critically acclaimed actor purchased a house deemed haunted by none other than ‘Elvira, Mistress of the Dark’ over 30 years ago.

Cassandra Peterson, who plays the spooky bombshell, recently confirmed that Pitt was “excited” to purchase the house after finding out it was haunted and bought it for a reported $1.7 million. He has since reportedly sold the house for $40 million.

Peterson tells People that she attempted to warn Pitt that “weird things have been going on there in the house since we moved in” but that only intrigued the actor.

READ MORE: Shania Twain Still Hasn’t Met Brad Pitt: ‘I Think He’s Avoiding Me’

“And he was very excited about that. He thought that was really cool,” she detailed.

Peterson explained that eerie events began to strike the house when she first moved into the 29-room mansion with her ex-husband, musician Mike Pierson. It got so terrifying that the couple even had a priest come into the home to do an exorcism.

“I’ve seen people walking around upstairs, for example, real people just walking. One time [a ghost was] sitting downstairs in front of the fireplace, once walking into my bedroom and back out,” explains Peterson of the paranormal activity.

READ MORE: Oscar-Nominated ‘Babylon’, Starring Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie, Hits Streaming This Month

The home is where Pitt and his ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children – Maddox, 21, Pax, 19, Zahara, 18, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – before splitting in 2016.

After three decades of ownership and many renovations, the “Babylon” star has sold the property.