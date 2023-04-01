Click to share this via email

Lisa Barlow is crunching down on trollish accusations that she supports Donald Trump.

A Twitter troll recently posted a Photoshopped tweet which showed the “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star writing to her followers: “New York put your MAGA hats on. Under our constitutional rights, we WILL support President Trump and protest the tyrants.”

The message ended cryptically: “I’ll see you on Tuesday,” referencing when Trump is set to be brought to court for his criminal charges.

Barlow tweeted a scathing response to a fan-made post on Saturday: “F–ker….. There is only one Lisa Barlow and your photoshopping isn’t it.”

Barlow’s fans praised her for her response to the fraudulent images.

“ahhhh I love a good ratio. Thanks for calling him out ,” ecstatically tweeted one user.

“GO LISA GO!! THATS MY MOTHERR,” tweeted another fan.

The fake tweets sprung forward during Trump’s recent grand jury indictment over hush money the former President paid Stormy Daniels’ before his 2016 election win.