Blac Chyna’s kids were super accepting of her plastic surgery reduction.

The model, Angela White, recently discussed how her children, whom she shares with exes Tyga and Rob Kardashian, reacted to her recent physical changes.

White has gained considerable attention for having a breast reduction and removing silicone injections from her buttocks. She recently shared how her kids, King Cairo, 10 and Dream Kardashian, 6, felt about her transformation.

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Shows Off Her New Look And Goes By Birth Name: ‘My Name Is Angela’

“When I came back from my surgery, they’re like, ‘So, why you laying like that?'” Blac Chyna disclosed while on “Sway In The Morning”. I’m like, ‘Mommy just had surgery.’ They’re like, ‘So, what did you get?’ I’m like, ‘I got my boobies and my butt smaller.'”

White said the kids didn’t think much of her procedures; they shrugged their shoulders and said, “Ok.”

READ MORE: Blac Chyna Makes First Public Appearance Since Dissolving Facial Fillers: See The Transformation

Dream was more concerned with her mother ridding herself of her typically long manicure.

“When Dream saw my nails, she was like, ‘Your nails!'” added White. “Because she looks up to me and every time she’s like, ‘I can’t wait ’til I get older so I can get long nails, Mommy.’ So, now when she sees my nails, she’s like, ‘Ooh, you have short nails. I like your nails.’ It’s more relatable to her and showing her that you don’t have to have long nails.”

He