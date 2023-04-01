Click to share this via email

Drake appears to be finding creative inspiration via the Kardashians.

In a recent Instagram Story on Friday, the Canadian musician flaunted an unreleased song that samples none other than Kim Kardashian.

In the song reportedly titled “Rescue Me”, the reality star and entrepreneur’s voice can be heard saying: “I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy.”

I remember when I used to add the Drake acapellas to my beats to see if they was hard. Now look pic.twitter.com/wEBTfBpKkw — BNYX® (@BNYX) March 26, 2023

The line was said when Kim told her mom Kris she wanted to divorce Kanye West during the season finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” in 2021.

Drake has a history of featuring Kanye’s exes in his tracks. His 2016 track “Faithful” samples Amber Rose saying: “I’m high maintenance a little bit but not in a negative way. I just like extremely expensive things.”

On last year’s track “Her Loss”, Drake can be heard saying: “Linking with the opps, b—h I did that shit for J. Prince.”

J. Prince was the music executive who helped sign Drake to Young Money and linked West and Drake for the Free Larry Hoover concert in 2021.