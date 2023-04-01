Ari Aster is quite the prankster.

According to Deadline, the director behind major horror flicks, including “Midsommar” and “Hereditary”, recently pulled a quick one on an audience at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema in New York.

Moviegoers were expecting to view a screening of “Midsommar” at the cinema. Instead, they were treated to Aster’s latest film starring Joaquin Phoenix, titled “Beau Is Afraid”.

READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix Gets Escorted Into Police Car While Shooting ‘Joker 2’ In New York City

During a Q&A hosted by Emma Stone, Aster shared that Joaquin Phoenix fainted while filming opposite his costar Patti LuPone, who plays his mother in the flick.

“There was a scene that was very intense for Patti and it was a shot that was on Patti, it was not on him and all of a sudden he fell out of frame,” Aster remembered. “I was really pissed ’cause it was a really good take. It felt confusing so I went around the corner and he was collapsed.”

READ MORE: Joaquin Phoenix ‘Rewrote Napoleon’, Says Ridley Scott

Aster added, “I knew it was bad because he was letting people touch him and people were tending to him and he was allowing it. The point is that he fainted in somebody else’s take, he wasn’t on camera and he was helping them, he was in it for them to the point where he collapsed. It’s very poetic that he collapsed in somebody else’s shot.”

“Beau Is Afraid” depicts “a paranoid man [who] embarks on an epic odyssey to get home to his mother.”

The film is slated to debut on April 21.