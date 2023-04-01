Priyanka Chopra glittered in India.

The “Citadel” star dazzled under the moonlight in a shining Elie Saab ensemble on Friday night at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Priyanka looked breathtaking in a beige, bejewelled, sheer floor-length skirt with gold platform stilettos. Priyanka continued to steal the spotlight by accessorizing with Bulgari jewellery and a cape of tulle flowers luxuriously hanging over her shoulders.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas — Photo: Hindustan Times via Getty

Nick Jonas accompanied his wife in a black suit with a lacey cut out around his neck.

Priyanka was “so moved” during the debut of “The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation” at NMACC while sharing photographs of her and Nick throughout the evening.

“May have shed a few tears of pride! The history of our nation is so awe-inspiring,” Priyanka stated in the caption, adding: “I’d implore everyone to try and catch the show in this incredible, one-of-a-kind cultural center.”

Nick joined his wife in the celebration, addding: “Date night in Mumbai to celebrate the opening of the #nitamukeshambaniculturalcentre congratulations to #nitaambani and the entire Ambani family. So honored to have been there. ❤️”