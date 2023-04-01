Click to share this via email

Lady Gaga continues to shoot scenes for the much anticipated “Joker: Folie à Deux”.

Lady Gaga shot more scenes for the hyped sequel on a staircase in New York City in the original film from 2019.

Director Todd Phillips and Lady Gaga appeared to be in deep conversation while filming the new footage for the movie.

[UHQ PHOTOS] Lady Gaga films "Joker: Folie à Deux” in New York City (Apr. 1). More photos: https://t.co/Wh5YmCcSUf pic.twitter.com/kJ35frAK28 — GAGAIMAGES 📸 (@gagaimages) April 2, 2023

Lady Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, wore an oversized black coat as she stormed up the long steps.

Just like The Joker, Harley Quinn did a little dance on the stairs 😏pic.twitter.com/Pgj3b32C8y — Lady Gaga Now 🃏 (@ladygaganownet) April 1, 2023

The new film will feature Joaquin Pheonix as the Joker again, reprising his role from the 2019 film. Lady Gaga will take the role off Harley Quinn, a psychiatrist who falls in love with the Joker.

The cast for the sequel includes Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Jacob Lofland and Harry Lawtey, among others. The film is anticipated to be released on October 24, 2024.

Lady Gaga has already been photographed during filming recently looking defiant as she raises her fist amongst many protestors.