During the April 1 edition of “Saturday Night Live”, Michael Che celebrated April Fool’s Day by pulling an epic prank on fellow Weekend Update anchor Colin Jost.

As viewers watched the two deliver punchlines, Che’s jokes were met with thunderous laughter, while Jost’s were greeted with a a mild smattering of chuckles.

Joke after joke, Che killed while Jost continued to flounder. Finally, Jost read a joke about Donald Trump’s indictment leading to possible protests in New York. The punchline landed with a thud, eliciting stony silence until a member of the audience loudly yelled, “You stink!”

At that point, Jost dropped his head into the palm of his hand while Che collapsed in laughter, with the audience joining in.

Che then came clean. “I told them not to laugh at you for April Fool’s,” he told Jost.

Happy April Fool's Day from Weekend Update pic.twitter.com/hhgIPAyYe4 — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 2, 2023

“Am I not mic’d?” Jost said, recalling the thoughts running through his head as each of his jokes bombed. “And then I was like, ‘Oh, I just suck.’”

Jost then attempted to soldier on with his next joke, but broke down into laughter, telling Che, “God, you’re evil.”

He added: “That’s the meanest thing you’ve ever done to me. I’m covered in sweat.”

Finally regaining his composure, Jost landed another punchline, which this time was met with enthusiastic laughter and applause.

“Don’t you even dare,” Jost jokingly scolded the audience.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 8:30 p.m. PT/11:30 p.m. ET on Global.