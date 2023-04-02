While rumours swirl that Kevin Costner’s scheduling demands could prematurely end “Yellowstone”, the president of Paramount Network is expressing confidence that everything will be ironed out to ensure Costner continues starring in the network’s most popular series.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Saturday, April 1, Paramount Network president Keith Cox appeared at a Paleyfest panel for “Yellowstone” at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, and addressed reports of the show’s possible demise amid Costner’s behind-the-scenes drama.

“What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, are very confident he’s going to continue with our show,” Cox told the crowd.

Last month, reports emerged claiming the network was considering ending “Yellowstone” in the midst of persistent battles with Costner over scheduling, after Costner reportedly demanded to shave down his participation in the second half of the fifth season to a single week in order to allow him to direct a movie that’s long been a passion project.

Meanwhile, the network has also confirmed that “Yellowstone” creator Taylor Sheridan is developing a new “Yellowstone” spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey, which will proceed regardless of the outcome of Costner’s behind-the-scenes drama.

As THR reports, Saturday night’s panel was originally scheduled to include Sheridan, Costner and co-stars Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver, along with executive producer David Glasser. However, hours before the panel was due to kick off, the lineup was completely changed, with the new panel consisting of Paramount Network president Cox, and actors Moses Brings Plenty, Dawn Olivieri, Josh Lucas and Wendy Moniz.

Speaking with THR on the red carpet, Plenty addressed the situation by saying he is “not worried about anything” because the “right people [are] at the helm,” adding, “Kevin is very much a big part of the show and hopefully will continue to be for a very long time.”

Moniz also spoke about how the fracas has been impacting production. “We’ve just been waiting and listening and wanting to get back to work, basically,” she said.