Taylor Swift has been enchanting fans on her recently launched Eras Tour by performing some of her lesser-known songs, offering fans an ever-changing array of set lists featuring some unexpected surprises.

During her Friday night show in Arlington, Texas, Swift joked with the audience about how she’s going the extra mile to keep fans on their toes when it comes to her set lists.

“Let one thing be said about the Eras Tour,” she said onstage.

“You think you can just go online, you think you can just scroll and know the setlist? You think you can just come prepared with your little flashcards in your pockets. ‘I know what’s next. I know what she wears next. I know what she sings next,’” she continued.

“Let it be said about the Eras Tour, we’re tricksy,” she added. “That’s what we are. We enjoy a good, healthy setlist hijinks.”

Swift made her remarks immediately after debuting her first-ever live performance of “The 1”, from her Folklore album.

Since the Eras Tour — which she described as “a journey through the musical eras of my career” — kicked off two weeks ago, Swift has kept the surprises coming, including such unexpected offerings as a live duet of “Cowboy Like Me” with Marcus Mumford, and a stripped-down rendition of “White Horse” (from 2008’s Fearless), marking the first time she’s performed that song live since 2018.