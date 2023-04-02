Click to share this via email

Taylor Swift made one little girl’s “Wildest Dreams” come true during her most recent “Era’s Tour” concert.

While hitting the stage in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night, the singer had a special surprise in store for Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.

Footage of the sweet moment shows Teefey approaching the stage as Swift performs “22”.

Swift then bends down to the 9-year-old, giving her the hat she’s wearing as part of her costume. Teefey hands her idol a friendship bracelet in return.

Gomez was also spotted at the concert, watching proudly as her friend put on a spectacular show.

The pair have had a close relationship for years, with Gomez even appearing in Swift’s 2014 music video for “Bad Blood”.