Taylor Swift made one little girl’s “Wildest Dreams” come true during her most recent “Era’s Tour” concert.
While hitting the stage in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night, the singer had a special surprise in store for Selena Gomez’s little sister, Gracie Elliott Teefey.
Footage of the sweet moment shows Teefey approaching the stage as Swift performs “22”.
Melhores amigas! 🥹
Novo vídeo de Gracie, irmãzinha de Selena Gomez, recebendo o chapéu do "Red" de Taylor Swift e a dando uma pulseira de amizade em troca, gravado por seu pai, Brian. 🫶🏼
— Portal Selena Brasil (@PortalSelenaBR) April 2, 2023
Swift then bends down to the 9-year-old, giving her the hat she’s wearing as part of her costume. Teefey hands her idol a friendship bracelet in return.
Gomez was also spotted at the concert, watching proudly as her friend put on a spectacular show.
selena is taylor's #1 supporter and it shows
— Ron || ERAS TOUR (@midnightstrack2) April 2, 2023
The pair have had a close relationship for years, with Gomez even appearing in Swift’s 2014 music video for “Bad Blood”.