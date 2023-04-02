Sarah Polley accepts the Best Adapted Screenplay award for "Women Talking" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.

Sarah Polley won her first Academy Award this year, taking home the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar for “Women Talking” — which led to an epic April Fool’s Day prank courtesy of her 11-year-old daughter.

The Canadian actor-turned-director took to social media on Saturday, April 1 to reveal that she received an official-looking letter demanding she return the statue because there had been an error, with the Oscar supposed to have gone to “All Quiet on the Western Front”.

“We are giving you one more week to enjoy its presence in your home, but after that period of time you must mail it back to LA, where we will give it to the rightful best adapted screenplay: ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’. We are sorry for your loss, but it is only fair that the play with the real best adapted screenplay gets the Oscar,” reads the letter, which she posted on Twitter.

“In hindsight, we should have told you when we realized it, on the night on which the Oscar was given, but you must understand we did not want another ‘Year of the Moonlight’, and we also did not want it to get all over your local news, as the citizens of Toronto would probably be quite irritated, and we do not want this news getting out,” continued the letter, which included the forged signature of Academy president David Rubin.

“We feel it is wrong you get this on 1 April as you will probably think it is a joke, and we feel that is wrong, so another letter will be sent assuring you that this is not a joke,” the letter added. “This is much too cruel to be a joke, ergo we deeply apologize for any inconvenience we may have caused you.”

Polley captioned the post, “My eleven-year-old swung low for April Fools Day this year,” but didn’t reveal whether she’d fallen for the prank.

My eleven-year-old swung low for April Fools Day this year. #AprilFoolsDay pic.twitter.com/WvJxMIRBfL — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) April 1, 2023

Meanwhile, “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger couldn’t help but chime in.

“Dear Sarah, to save on mailing costs as I live overseas the Academy has asked me to provide you with my address so you can ship the Oscar directly,” Berger tweeted. “I will follow up shortly. Ok with you? All best, Edward.”

Polley replied, tongue firmly planted in cheek: “My kid says to tell you that it’s already packaged and on its way.😕”

My kid says to tell you that it's already packaged and on its way.😕 — @realSarahPolley (she/her) (@realsarahpolley) April 2, 2023

Berger then responded by asking for a tracking number.

Thank you. Tracking number please. Would hate for it to get lost. — Edward Berger (@edward_berger) April 2, 2023

Polley’s daughter wasn’t the only person to pull a celebrity-related prank for April Fool’s Day 2023.

The state of Delaware, for example, announced plans via Instagram to install a 100-foot-tall statue of “Parks and Recreation” character April Ludgate, in honour of Delaware native Aubrey Plaza.

Then there was George Takei, who took to Facebook to reveal he’s been cast to star alongside Michelle Yeoh in the sequel to “Everything Everywhere All At Once”, titled “Nothing Nowhere Not At All”.

Chris Pratt took a playful shot at critics of his casting as Mario in the animated “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” by sharing the news that he’s been cast as the voice of Mickey Mouse.

Meanwhile, Rick Astley shared a post on Reddit claiming he was going to step back from showbiz in order to devote the next decade to kittens.