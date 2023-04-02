Click to share this via email

Kylie Jenner is celebrating a special family occasion alongside her two children.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to TikTok to share highlights from niece True Thompson’s 5th birthday party over the weekend.

“Get ready with me, we’re going to True’s birthday party,” says Jenner at the beginning of the video.

The reality star then shows fans her 1-year-old son Aire, who looks adorable in a brown t-shirt and camouflage pants.

Kylie Jenner/TikTok

She also shared a look at daughter Stormi, 5, having fun at her cousin’s lavish party, which featured slime making, piñatas and lots of candy.

Jenner shares her two children with ex Travis Scott.

Back in January, a source told ET that the pair had called time on their relationship.

“Kylie is solely focused on her kids and work right now,” the Insider said. “She’s also spending as much time as she can with her family and friends. She’s trying to stay positive.”