Shakira’s time living in Barcelona has come to an end.

The Colombian songstress took to Instagram to share an emotional statement in which she confirmed that she’s leaving the Spanish city and moving to Miami, Florida with her two children.

“I settled in Barcelona to give my children a stability, the same we are now looking for in another corner of the world next to family, friends and the sea,” she said in a statement written in Spanish.

“Today we start a new chapter in the pursuit of their happiness,” the 46-year-old star continued. “Thank you to everyone who surfed alongside me so many waves there in Barcelona, the city where I learned that friendship is certainly longer than love.”

Shakira and Gerard Piqué, who was born in Barcelona, split in June 2022 after 11 years together.

“Thank you to everyone who has been there to cheer me up, dried my tears, inspired me and made me grow,” Shakira added. “Thanks to my Spanish audience who have always covered me with their love and loyalty. For you, just a see you later, and as my father said so many times, see you around the curves!”

Piqué has since confirmed his romance with Clara Chia Marti, with it being rumoured that he cheated on Shakira with her.

Shakira has seemingly since taken swipes at Marti and her ex in diss tracks; the latest being the “TQG” collaboration with Karol G.