Emma Heming Willis is celebrating her eldest daughter’s birthday by sharing some beautiful family memories.

The wife of Bruce Willis took to Instagram to post a slideshow of sweet photos and videos in honour of the special occasion.

“Happy 11th Birthday Mabel Ray!” she wrote in her caption. “Your energy is infectious. You can light a whole room with your smile and warmth. How you love and care for your family and friends is beautiful to witness. Keep shining my love and always remember to #liveitup.”

Bruce can be seen smiling proudly in a number of the snapshots and clips.

The couple also share 8-year-old daughter Evelyn Willis, while Bruce is a dad to Rumer, Scout and Tallulah from his marriage to Demi Moore.

Emma announced in February that Bruce was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

“Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis.”