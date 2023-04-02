Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes made their adorable red carpet debut! On Sunday, the “Window With a View” singer and the “Outer Banks” star arrived together at the 2023 CMT Awards — marking their first major public appearance as a couple.

Ballerini, who is co-hosting the ceremony alongside Kane Brown — wore a body-hugging corseted dress with pointed heels. It’s possible that this isn’t the only outfit the 29-year-old musician will wear this evening.

Ballerini and Stokes have been linked since January, and she later confirmed their romance on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast. A source told ET last month that “Kelsea is focusing on the good things in her life and her relationship with Chase” after her highly publicized split from Morgan Evans.

“They’re having a great time together,” the source said of Ballerini and Stokes. “Chase has been super supportive of her, and they are there for each other both professionally and in their personal lives.”

Ballerini’s boo will be supporting her from the crowd as she and Brown MC the evening. The “Peter Pan” songstress is also nominated for two awards, Female Video of the Year and Video of the Year (“Heartfirst”).

The “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat” songstress is also set to hit the stage to perform her latest single, “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”

During a conversation with ET, earlier this week, Ballerini revealed that her SNL buddy, Travis Kelce, is introducing her.

“He is coming in from SNL itself and coming to introduce my performance, which I’m very excited about,” she said about the Super Bowl champion. “Anything else is a surprise.”

Ballerini also talked about bringing the girl power with her performance.

“It’s a song all about friendship and camaraderie,” she explained to ET, “and the people in your life that you just will stand up for and kind of your ride or dies.”

The 2023 CMT Music Awards airs live on CBS and is streaming on Paramount+. For more coverage of the big event, including all of the night’s winners, keep checking back with ETonline.

MORE FROM ET:

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Travis Kelce Is Introducing Her at 2023 CMTs

Chase Stokes Calls Kelsea Ballerini ‘My Love’ During Weekend in NYC

Chase Stokes Officially Confirms He’s Dating Kelsea Ballerini