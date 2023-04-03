Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown, winners of Video of the Year speak onstage onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

The winners are in for the 2023 CMT Music Awards!

This year, Lainey Wilson led the charge with four noms, including Performance of the Year and Female Video of the Year, with three artists tied for second place — Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson, and CMT Music Awards co-host Kane Brown.

Brown and his wife, Katelyn, made history Sunday as they became the first-ever married couple to win Video of the Year for their hit “Thank God”.

Jelly Roll took home several awards including — Male Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Across all categories, CMT recognized 21 first-time nominees, with Carrie Underwood, the most awarded artist in CMT history, also earning another nod this year, however, she did not take home the trophy.

Hosted by Brown and Kelsea Ballerini — who was also nominated this year — the CMT Music Awards aired at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBS Sunday from the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show also streamed live, and is available on demand via Paramount+.

Check below for updates to the complete list of nominations, with winners in bold:

VIDEO OF THE YEAR