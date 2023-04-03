Alanis Morissette is using Sunday’s 2023 CMT Music Awards as a networking event for female country stars, she told ET from the red carpet.

“I love the sisterhood,” Morissette told ET’s Cassie DiLaura before heading into the show. During the ceremony, she’ll make her CMT debut with a performance of “You Oughta Know” alongside Ingrid Andress, Lainey Wilson, Madeline Edwards and Morgan Wade. The collaboration is the ten-year celebration of the Next Women of Country franchise.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Being onstage, just with energy, I mean I’m usually so solitary onstage,” she continued. “I’m with my amazing band mates but as a woman, I’m up there alone. So to be with women next to me who are very, very soulful is like being wrapped up and swaddled.”

Upon hearing that country legend Shania Twain was also in attendance at Sunday’s awards, Morissette said she’d love to talk to her about a collaboration, too. “I’ll just pounce on her,” she said.

The fantasy collab goes hand-in-hand with Morissette’s excitement for Sunday’s performance. “Anytime I can support women expressing themselves, and feeling safe in a world that isn’t always the safest,” she said. “Every industry, in general, is seen through the male lens, so to have a female lens be presented as a gang is really… I’ll show up!”

Shania Twain was recognized in her own right on Sunday with CMT’s third-ever Equal Play Award, which recognizes an artist who is a vocal advocate for elevating diverse and underrepresented voices in country music.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

RELATED CONTENT:

2023 CMT Music Awards: The Complete Winners List

Wynonna Judd Performs CMT Awards Tribute 1 Year After Mom’s Death

Kelsea Ballerini Honors Nashville School Shooting Victims at CMTs