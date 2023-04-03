It was British theatre’s biggest night.

On Sunday, the annual Olivier Awards were held, and actors Jodie Comer and Paul Mescal each took home top prizes for their debut stage performances.

Comer, best known to audiences for the TV series “Killing Eve” and film “The Last Duel”, won Best Actress for her role in Suzie Miller’s one-woman play Prima Facie.

Accepting the award, Comer sent an inspiring message to aspiring actors who, like her, haven’t gone to theatre school.

“Don’t let anyone tell you it isn’t possible… it is possible,” she said.

The play, about a criminal defence lawyer who begins to see the criminal justice system very differently after she is sexually assaulted, also took home the prize for Best New Play.

Meanwhile, Mescal, who is best known for “Normal People” and his Oscar-nominated performance in last year’s “Aftersun”, won Best Actor for his take on Stanley Kowalski in a production of the classic Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named Desire.

In his speech, Mescal shouted out his mother, Dearbhla, who recently went through chemotherapy after getting diagnosed with cancer.

“Mum, I hope you get better soon,” he said.

The new staging of the play also won awards for Best Revival and Best Actress in a Supporting Role for Anjana Vasan as Stella.

Other big winners for the night included The Royal Shakespeare Company’s adaptation of Studio Ghibli’s My Neighbour Totoro, which took home six prizes, including Best Director and Best Entertainment or Comedy Play. Oklahoma! won best Musical Revival.

Legendary British actor Derek Jacobi was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement.

“How do you start a speech when you’re already in tears?” he said, appearing very emotional. “If luck plays a part in any actor’s life, then I’ve had it in bucketfuls.”