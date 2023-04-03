Chris Hemsworth is looking to take on fewer acting roles after learning he’s at a high risk of suffering from Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

The Aussie star spoke to Vanity Fair about wanting to work less in November, and a source has now told Page Six that that’s definitely the plan.

Hemsworth has four upcoming projects; including reprising his “Thor” character in an upcoming “Avengers” flick, as well as an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic.

However, a source told the publication that once those films are done, “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of [learning about his high risk for] Alzheimer’s.”

Despite not retiring, the insider said Hemsworth is heading in that direction.

Hemsworth learned he was at high risk of developing Alzheimer’s while previously filming his National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries, “Limitless”.

He knows it’s not a hard diagnosis, but told Vanity Fair of whether he finds himself working less now and being more choosy in the roles he takes on: “For sure. I felt like I’d been in a sprint for 10 years, and all these moments that were dream scenarios would fly by.

“Moments that I should have been stepping back and going, ‘Wow, this is incredible,’ I was inundated with other kinds of requests and asks and being pulled in different directions. [I was] not really kind of enjoying what was right in front of me.”

Hemsworth added of whether his show played a role in this decision: “Doing an episode on death and facing your own mortality made me go, ‘Oh God, I’m not ready to go yet.’ I want to sit and be in this space with a greater sense of stillness and gratitude.

“And then you start talking about kids and family and going, ‘Oh my God, they’re getting older, they’re growing up and I keep slapping another movie on top of another movie.’ Before you know it, they’re 18 and they’ve moved out of house, and I missed the window.

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

Hemsworth insisted during the chat, “I’m not talking about retiring by any means, but like you said: it’s a more curated approach to things.”