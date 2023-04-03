Click to share this via email

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini attend the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas.

Chase Stokes was one proud boyfriend during Sunday night’s 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Stokes and Ballerini, who co-hosted the ceremony alongside Kane Brown, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the star-studded bash.

Stokes was then seen singing along to Ballerini’s performance of her hit “If You Go Down (I’m Goin’ Down Too)”.

Making her feelings about the Tennessee drag ban clear with the performance, Ballerini was joined by multiple drag queens on stage.

Stokes loved every minute, with him being caught on camera dancing and singing along to every word.

Fans couldn’t get enough of the “Outer Banks” star’s love for Ballerini, with one commenting: “It’s the way he knows EVERY word & the way he pulls out his phone & the SMILE & how he’s genuinely SO proud of her thats really doing everything & more for me.😭💛 they deserve each other. she deserves this safety.😭🥹🥰💛”

Another gushed, “This is the most adorable thing ever!!!!!!” as one said, “The sweetest!!”

Ballerini’s new romance comes after she filed for divorce from her ex Morgan Evans in August 2022, with the pair finalizing it in November 2022. They tied the knot in 2017.

Ballerini recently confirmed she then slid into Stokes’ DMs in December, and the rest is history.