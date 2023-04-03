The latest trailer for Marvel’s spy thriller Disney+ series, “Secret Invasion”, is out, and Samuel L. Jackson is trying to save the world.

Jackson reprises his role as Nick Fury, the iconic MCU spy, as he attempts to stop a massive invasion from shape-shifting Skrulls (an alien race introduced in “Captain Marvel”) trying to replace superheroes and high-ranking government officials.

He must solve this life-threatening invasion without the help of the Avengers as he notes: “This war is one I have to fight. Alone”.

The series inducts some new names into the MCU, including Emilia Clarke as agent Abigail Brand, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Kingsley Ben-Adir will take on the role of the villainous Gravik, the leader of the radical Skrull fraction.

The executive producer for the series, Jonathan Schwartz, recently spoke with Vanity Fair to discuss the nuance of Fury’s decisions in the psychological thriller.

“We often see Nick Fury doing the right thing,” Schwartz said. “We don’t always see him doing it in a perfectly morally correct way. All of those things have ramifications. Without getting too specific, the things that Nick Fury’s had to do to protect the Earth have costs.”

“Secret Invasion” premieres on Disney+ on June 21.