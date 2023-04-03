Click to share this via email

Two of the world’s biggest fighting organizations are coming together.

On Monday, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) announced they will be merging with Endeavor Group, the parent company of UFC.

According to CNN, the merger will form an unnamed new publicly traded company valued at over $21 billion.

“This is a rare opportunity to create a global live sports and entertainment pureplay built for where the industry is headed,” said Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, in a statement.

Vince McMahon will continue on at the new company, retaining his current title at WWE as executive chairman.

The wrestling bigwig said in a statement that the new company “will be well positioned to maximize the value of our combined media rights.”

Until now, WWE has been a family business, with McMahon purchasing the pro wrestling company from his father in the 1980s. Under his leadership, the company became a massive entertainment empire.

Last year McMahon stepped down as CEO over a scandal involving hush money and sexual harassment.

In January, he returned to WWE as a board member.

Talking about his decision to stay on with the newly merged company, McMahon said in a statement, “I love what I do. I loved building the WWE. All of my life, it’s my passion. To have an opportunity like this… can’t be better than that.”