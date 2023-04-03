Paul Mescal, winner of the Best Actor award for "A Streetcar Named Desire", poses backstage at The Olivier Awards 2023 at Royal Albert Hall on April 2, 2023 in London, England.

Paul Mescal had more of a low-key celebration after his big win at the Olivier Awards on Sunday night.

The “Normal People” actor headed to McDonald’s after nabbing the Best Actor award for his take on Stanley Kowalski in a production of the classic Tennessee Williams play A Streetcar Named Desire.

Mescal’s sister Nell took to her Instagram Story to share snaps of her brother holding on to his McD’s meal later in the night, with one shot also showing him pretending to give his Olivier a sip of his drink.

The fast food chain’s U.K. Twitter account responded to Mescal’s meal, writing: “HUGE congrats to the 👑 Paul Mescal but what we’re all thinking is, what did he order… @nellmescal_?”

HUGE congrats to the 👑 Paul Mescal but what we’re all thinking is, what did he order…@nellmescal_? https://t.co/19rHryhZhT — McDonald's UK (@McDonaldsUK) April 3, 2023

She joked, “I can’t remember but he got mad at me when I tried to have some of his bbq sauce.”

i can’t remember but he got mad at me when i tried to have some of his bbq sauce https://t.co/LKhU5v6V1C — nell mescal (@nellmescal_) April 3, 2023

During his speech at the bash, Mescal shouted out his mother, Dearbhla, who recently went through chemotherapy after getting diagnosed with cancer.

“Mum, I hope you get better soon,” he said.