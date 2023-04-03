Tristan Thompson’s ex Maralee Nichols is teaching her son to appreciate the little things in life.

The fitness influencer posted adorable photos to her Instagram on Sunday of her beach trip with her and the NBA player’s son Theo. In the caption, Nichols expressed that “the simple things in life” are the “most extraordinary.”

Her followers began to ponder that the fitness model was taking a subtle jab at how luxuriously Khloé Kardashian is raising her children, who she also shares with Thompson.

Kardashian shares her daughter True, four, and a baby boy, the name of whom the couple has chosen not to disclose publicly, with the NBA player.

Fans took to the comments to praise Nichols on her parenting, writing: “This one will grow up mentally healthy and happy in the natural world.”

Another user complimented Nichols on keeping her baby “safe and so secure.”

The potential shade follows the recently elaborate Octonauts-themed birthday party Kardashian flaunted on Instagram for her daughter True. The party took place at the reality star’s $17 million mansion.

@khloekardashian/InstagramO — @khloekardashian/Instagram

Photos of the event revealed quite an opulent birthday, with her estate featuring a dessert bar and Clover backpacks with each guest’s name customized onto the bags. There was even a mini-aquarium.