Certain “Yellowstone” cast members didn’t show up to a scheduled appearance over the weekend, with the lineup changing at the last minute.

According to Variety, creator Taylor Sheridan and executive producer David Glasser, as well as cast members Kevin Costner, Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser, Luke Grimes, Kelsey Asbille, Wes Bentley, Gil Birmingham and Jacki Weaver were all set to attend PaleyFest in Los Angeles on Saturday.

However, the publication stated they’d since been told the cast members could not attend due to scheduling conflicts.

Instead of the expected attendees, press were given a tip sheet with only four cast member names on it when they arrived 30 minutes before the red carpet was meant to begin, Variety added.

Josh Lucas, Wendy Moniz, Mo Brings Plenty and Dawn Olivieri were in attendance, along with Paramount Network development president Keith Cox. Cox chose not speak to press on the red carpet.

Fans of the show were expecting to see more of the show’s stars, as well, especially seeing as the cast list wasn’t updated on the PaleyFest website.

Yeah as someone who paid over $100 a ticket I'm pretty fn pissed. Quite the bait and switch. People are walking out. — 96KTF (@DebL2021) April 2, 2023

I agree. Total crap especially since they knew and still showed an old episode and didn't give the audience a heads up. They could've told people. Waste of money and time. Do better @tylersheridan — Tory Pearson (@Torypearson22) April 2, 2023

Amid ongoing controversy surrounding the show and leading cast member Costner, stars confirmed at the event that the second half of season 5 — expected to air over the summer — hadn’t started filming yet and cast members haven’t been given a start date.

Rumours about Costner’s alleged scheduling demands possibly meaning “Yellowstone” could end prematurely have been doing the rounds online.

However, Cox insisted he didn’t expect that to be the case at Saturday’s event.

“What I can say is our star, the face of our show and the executive producer, are very confident he’s going to continue with our show,” Cox told the crowd.

In February, reports emerged claiming the network was considering ending “Yellowstone” in the midst of persistent battles with Costner over scheduling, after Costner reportedly demanded to shave down his participation in the second half of the fifth season to a single week in order to allow him to direct a movie that’s long been a passion project.

Meanwhile, the network has also confirmed that the show’s creator Sheridan is developing a new “Yellowstone” spin-off starring Matthew McConaughey, which will proceed regardless of the outcome of Costner’s behind-the-scenes drama.