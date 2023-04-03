Click to share this via email

Travis Scott still appreciates his ex.

Over the weekend, Kylie Jenner shared a behind-the-scenes post on Instagram, featuring photos from her latest KYLASH shoot.

In the pics, the reality star and entrepreneur is seen getting touchup and applying the new line of mascara from her beauty brand.

In the comments on the post, Scott wrote, “A beauty.”

Scott and Jenner split up in January, nearly a year after giving birth to their second son.

The pair had an on-and-off relationship, which began in 2017. Their first big split came in October 2019, but by March 2020 reports emerged that they had gotten back together again.

After many months of speculation about their relationship, Jenner and Scott attended the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit together in June 2021.

In September, Jenner confirmed she was pregnant with their second child.