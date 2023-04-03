Click to share this via email

Despite discovering that his father, Howell Wayans, had just died, comedian Marlon Wayans reportedly performed a comedy set in Los Angeles on Friday night.

As reported by TMZ, Wayans found out about the passing of his father during a break between two shows at Flappers comedy club in Burbank, California.

Wayans reportedly “worked the tragedy” into his second show for the night, adding it to some of his on-stage banter.

According to TMZ, Wayans told the audience about the death of his mother, Elvira Alethia, which occurred in 2020, leading to an “incredibly emotional set.”

The “Scary Movie” star eventually broke the news of his father’s death to attendees at the end of his show.

Sources told TMZ that Wayans became understandably flustered with emotions and began to cry, leading to a standing ovation from the audience.

On Saturday, the “White Chicks” actor announced to his Instagram followers that his dad had passed away at 86 years old.