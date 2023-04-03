Click to share this via email

The action is heating up again for Tyler Rake.

On Mondya, Netflix dropped a new teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated “Extraction 2”, the sequel to the streamer’s 2020 action hit starring Chris Hemsworth as the skilled mercenary.

Extraction 2. (L to R) Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake, Andro Jafaridze as Sandro, Miriam and Marta Kovziashvili as Nina and Tinatin Dalakishvili as Ketevan in Extraction 2. Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2023

“After barely surviving the events of the first movie, Rake is back as the Australian black ops mercenary, tasked with another deadly mission: rescuing the battered family of a ruthless Georgian gangster from the prison where they are being held,” the official description reads.

The teaser trailer is mostly built around one big action sequence, in which Hemsworth, as Rake, fights his way through a massive prison riot while protecting a woman.

“You were clinically dead nine months ago,” a woman says during a voice-over flashback sequence in the teaser. “But you fought your way back.”

As he gets up amid the riot, Rake’s arm catches fire, but he continues pummelling people with his fiery fist.

Extraction 2. (Pictured) Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake in Extraction 2. Cr. Jasin Boland/Netflix © 2021

The teaser also spotlights another moment from the film in which the character shoots down a helicopter while standing on top of a moving train in a snowy environment.

Sam Hargrave returns to direct the sequel, with Joe and Anthony Russo back on as producers.

Golshifteh Farahani reprises her role from the first film, with Adam Bessa, Olga Kurylenko, Daniel Bernhardt and Tinatin Dalakishvili also co-starring.

The trailer comes amid reports that Hemsworth is planning to take on fewer acting roles after learning he’s at a high risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease later in life.

“Extraction 2” hits Netflix June 16.