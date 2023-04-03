Lewis Capaldi is opening up about his struggles with Tourette’s syndrome in a new interview with the Times.

The “Someone You Loved” hitmaker admits there might come a time when he’s left with no choice but to quit music.

He tells the paper, according to People, “My tic is getting quite bad on stage now.

“I’m trying to get on top of that. If I can’t, I’m f**ked. It’s easier when I play guitar, but I hate playing guitar. I know, I’m a walking contradiction.”

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi Fans Take Over Singing ‘Someone You Loved’ In Touching Moment As He Experiences Tourette’s Tics On Stage

Capaldi also discusses his battle with imposter syndrome.

“It’s only making music that does this to me,” he explains of his mental health struggles. “Otherwise, I can be fine for months at a time. So, it’s a weird situation. Right now, the trade-off is worth it.”

Capaldi adds, “But if it gets to a point where I’m doing irreparable damage to myself, I’ll quit. I hate hyperbole but it is a very real possibility that I will have to pack music in.”

The musician first spoke out about his Tourette’s diagnosis last year, telling fans in an Instagram video in September: “I have Tourette’s, I’ve always had it, apparently.”

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi ‘Absolutely Devastated’ After Being Forced To Cancel Gigs Due To Bronchitis Diagnosis

He added at the time that the diagnosis “makes so much sense,” and referring to his twitches, he noted “When I look back at my interviews from 2018, I can see that I’m doing it.”

As well as his Tourette’s, Capaldi has also been suffering from vertigo.

“I’m not dying so it’s good,” Capaldi recently shared. “I did think I was for a couple of days but luckily I’m here.”

Capaldi also speaks out about his health in his new documentary “How I’m Feeling Now”, which debuts on Netflix on Wednesday.