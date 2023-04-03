Lady Gaga continues to dive into the role of Harley Quinn while filming “Joker: Folie à Deux“.

The highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film “Joker”, which also sees Joaquin Phoenix reprising his role as the titular role of Arthur Fleck/Joker, will have Gaga wearing craziness on her sleeve as Dr. Harleen Quinzel/Harley Quinn.

In new on-set photos, Gaga flashed an unhinged smile wildly as she threw her hands in the air while her eyes nearly popped out of her face. Creepy clown makeup washed over her face, similar to Phoenix’s character.

She wore a diamond-patterned, black-and-white blouse underneath a black blazer as her messily chopped hair hung around her face.

Police officers surrounded the deranged Harley Quinn as she embraced the hysteria. Gaga could be seen doing various dances and movements with her body while filming on the same staircase that Phoenix’s character danced down in the 2019 smash film.

During filming, Phoenix even appeared with a cigarette in his mouth as he buddies up close to his co-star. The two even shared a maniacal laugh.

On Saturday, Gaga filmed another scene on the notorious staircase, which is located in the Bronx. However, she appeared a little less demented and rocked a minimally made-up face and an oversized black jacket.

“Joker: Folie à Deux” will hit theatres on Oct. 4, 2024.