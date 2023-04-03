Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Conor McGregor is very excited about the sports world’s big new merger.

On Monday, it was announced that WWE and UFC parent company Endeavor Group are combining to form an as-yet unnamed company worth over $21 billion.

READ MORE: WWE And UFC Merging With Vince McMahon Staying On As Executive Chairman

The UFC champion greeted the news with a new goal.

On Twitter, he shared a photo of himself with a UFC championship belt, as well as a WWE belt, along with the caption “#itsinevitable.”

When WWE manager Paul Heyman said that McGregor is just a Roman Reigns “wannabe,” the UFC fighter responded, “Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places.”

Careful Grampa. I’ll show up and break your jaw in 3 places. https://t.co/dUkpQg1nmV — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 2, 2023

READ MORE: Hail To The Chief: Inside Roman Reigns’ 3 Years As WWE Champ

Last year, McGregor trolled WWE wrestlers and John Cena specifically.

“I think these WWE guys think this is… they are not right in the head, some of them. Who’s the main guy, John Cena, he’s walking around, he’s 40 yeah?” McGregor said at the time.

“He’s 40 years of age, he’s walking around in a luminous orange t-shirt and a headband talking about nobody can see him. We can see him right there. He’s a big, fat, 40-year-old failed Mr. Olympian motherf**ker, do you know what I mean?” he went on. “They’re dweebs those guys.”